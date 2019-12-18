THURSDAY, December 19
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Tri-Cities Toastmasters: 7:30-8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s-St. Anthony Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Mothers of Many Seasons: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Caregivers Support Group: 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Bosu Sculpt: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Tabata: 11:35 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
AA Meeting: 12-1 p.m. at Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake. Closed meeting.
Pinochle: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Ping-Pong: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Class: 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Love in Action Free Health Clinic: 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven.
For the Love of Sally Concert: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at D&W Fresh Market, 1116 Robbins Road, Grand Haven. The Heritage Hill String Quartet performs at Salvation Army benefit.
NA Meeting: 6 p.m at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
GenChat: 7-8:45 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
FRIDAY, December 20
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Line Dance: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
SLDL Board Meeting: 10 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
AA Meeting: 12-1 p.m. at Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake. Closed meeting.
Spring Lake Rotary: 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.
Bridge: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Hatha Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
For the Love of Sally Concert: Christmas Carol Sing: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at D&W Fresh Market, 1116 Robbins Road, Grand Haven.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays: 7-9 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave., Holland.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.