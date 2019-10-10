FRIDAY, October 11
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.
Toddler Storytime: 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Line Dance: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Baby Storytime: 11-11:45 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Spring Lake Rotary: 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.
Bridge: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Hatha Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Moonlight Night Hike: 7-8:30 p.m. at Ottawa Sands County Park, 18153 N. Shore Drive, Ferrysburg.
Hope Homecoming Gala Concert: 7:30 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Performing Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.
SATURDAY, October 12
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.
Grand Haven Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the green canopy at Chinook Pier.
Colors by Kayak: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Al-Anon: 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.
Second Saturday Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Nature’s Art Brush Series: Autumn Splendor: 10 a.m. to noon at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Reading with Breslyn: 11 a.m. to noon at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Men’s Open Basketball: 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
Saturday Role Playing Afternoon: 12-4 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Art at The Yard 5: 5-8 p.m. at D. Baker & Son Lumber, 720 Pennoyer Ave., Grand Haven.
Astronomy at The Nature Center: 7-8 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
