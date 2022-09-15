The Momentum Center has teamed up with Muskegon Community College to provide people with opportunities to learn about other cultures on a person-to-person level, right in their own backyard.
The first cycle of Cultural Immersion: Experiences Across the Bridge will include residents from Grand Haven and Muskegon later this month. Eight participants from each city will spend three days and two nights visiting key areas on the other side of the bridge. Conversations will cover stereotypes, crime, poverty, social safety nets and misconceptions.
“Muskegon Community College is honored to work with The Momentum Center to help advance diversity, equity and inclusion by initiating grassroots dialogue between the communities of Muskegon and Grand Haven,” said the college’s chief diversity officer, Ken James. “The Across the Bridge experience will give participants an opportunity to engage in each respective community in a way that will provide a deeper understanding of each community and help tear down any myths and stereotypes that may exist.”
The Momentum Center’s director, Barbara Lee VanHorssen, added: “The drawbridge is a physical barrier as well as a symbol of the cultural divide that exists between the two communities. This opportunity allows people to explore racial division and seek to dismantle the barriers that divide us.”
This cultural immersion experience is being fully funded through sponsorships and donations. Supporters include Baker College, Baker Lumber, Fifth Third Bank, First Presbyterian Church, Gentex, Muskegon Community College, Rotary Club of Grand Haven, Rotary Club of Muskegon, Rotary Club of Spring Lake and Shape Corp.
The Momentum Center has provided cultural immersion trips in the past – including China, Honduras, Egypt, Kenya and Tibet. Most recently, an American Civil Rights Road Trip took place in April. These are not vacations or service trips; they are experiences that enable people to see the lens through which they view the world and gain a deeper understanding of collective humanity.
