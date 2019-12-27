The nonprofit education organization, Do More Good, has announced the addition of two directors to its board beginning in 2020. Paige Riopelle, principal of Riopelle Design Group, and Craig Clark, owner of Clark Communication, will be added to the leadership roster in January.
“It is exciting to see the caliber of talent and professionalism that we’ve been able to recruit to this board of directors,” said Katie Appold, the organization’s executive director. “Paige and Craig represent the values of service, fun, and forward-thinking that give Do More Good it’s edge. They’re both a great fit.”
Riopelle is the former Chief Operating Officer of Smile One Services, a dental services organization based in Grand Haven. During her time with Smile One, the organization grew from a single-provider office to Michigan’s only multi-specialty group and management organization. Riopelle’s work in the charitable sector includes the development of Smiles from the Heart, a free day of dental care provided for community members in need. This annual day grew into a multi location event, and ultimately, combined with the donation of a building from Riopelle and her husband, Darren, founded the Love In Action Dental Clinic. Paige has also served on the boards of Blue Bird Cancer Retreats, Grand Haven Schools Foundation, and Mosaic Counseling.
Clark is the owner of Clark Communication, a Grand Rapids-based public relations consulting firm that he has operated with his wife, Alison, for 14 years. Clark has supported the work of nonprofits in West Michigan by serving on the boards of the Association for Corporate Growth, the advisory council at the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, and the deacon board for Blythfield Hills Baptist Church. Clark Communications also provides pro bono support to several Heartside neighborhood homeless ministries.
“It is refreshing to see the infrastructure of Do More Good grow in tandem with our reach,” said president and founder, Bill McKendry. “Finding board members who are selflessly interested in doing good was a goal that we have achieved with these two new recruits.”
Do More Good has a full roster of events planned for 2020 including a two-day national conference in Grand Rapids on Oct. 1-2. For more information on the work of Do More Good or upcoming events, visit www.domoregood.org.
