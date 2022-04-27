SPRING LAKE — At first, Tia Dumbrigue thought it was allergies. After she coughed up blood, doctors told her it might be a sinus issue.
But months later, it hadn’t gone away.
That’s when Dumbrigue realized she just might need a job that provided health insurance.
She saw another doctor and went through a series of tests one morning before reporting to her afternoon shift. When she checked her phone hours later, she found 15 messages from the doctor’s office. The last message was from the doctor at home; he told her to go to the hospital emergency room – immediately.
What followed were months and then years of different diagnoses and treatments. Ultimately, lymphoma was the diagnosis. Dumbrigue had cancer.
She worsened. Her doctor told her to get her affairs in order. She entered hospice.
And then, inexplicably, she began to get better. The tumors that had spread throughout her chest all but disappeared.
Her doctors used the word “miracle.” But Dumbrigue was weak, and angry.
“My life had been robbed,” she said. She became depressed.
By happenstance, in 2016, the executive director of the Bluebird Cancer Retreats entered Dumbrigue’s life. Dumbrigue was invited to a weekend cancer retreat.
“Absolutely not,” she told Renee Denslow.
Despite her hesitations, she went.
“I had an opportunity to not feel alone,” Dumbrigue said. The words of fellow cancer patients, retreat staff and volunteers got through to her. When they suggested therapy, she went.
“Had I not found Bluebird, I don’t know where I’d be,” she said. “Doctors saved my life. Bluebird saved my soul.”
Dumbrigue, who was out of work for six years, now volunteers at Bluebird retreats. She’ll be there this weekend, April 29 through May 1. There’s still time to register. It’s all free.
“I can’t begin to tell you how much I appreciate Bluebird,” Dumbrigue said. “I feel I have to pay back. If I can connect with even one person, by sharing my story.”
Denslow wants other cancer patients to find Bluebird Cancer Retreats. The program is open to any adult, age 18 or older, who has received a cancer diagnosis of any type and any stage.
Ottawa County’s program is the only one in the Midwest. Its office is in Spring Lake; weekend retreats take place at Geneva Shores Retreat Center in Holland, on the shore of Lake Michigan.
The concept of the cancer retreat was brought to West Michigan in the 1990s. A terminal cancer patient from Spring Lake wanted support to help himself and his family. His minister knew about Camp Bluebird in Alabama and sent him there, and that patient brought the program back home.
“It changed his life. It softened him,” Denslow said. “He came back here with fire in his belly and wanted to bring the retreat experience to West Michigan.”
The first West Michigan retreat took place in 1996.
Today, Bluebird hosts four weekend retreats – two for individuals and two for a cancer patient and caregiver. Each participant builds a bluebird house with a kit made by Grand Haven’s Leonard Buchanan, and takes it home. Buchanan and his wife, a former cancer patient, are volunteers.
There’s also a family camp, begun in 2019, that may return in August. And there are monthly support groups – for cancer patients, for caregivers, for mothers with children who have cancer.
More than a dozen Bluebird cancer programs are spread throughout the country.
“But we’re the only stand-alone nonprofit,” Denslow said. “We’re the only one financially independent. We are alive because local individuals and businesses believe in our cause.”
The programs are free because of strong community support through donations from corporations and individuals, and through fundraisers such as the Bucs’ Pride athletic activities at Grand Haven High School.
A new event will debut Aug. 11 – a concert called “The Flock Party” at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium in Grand Haven. Details will follow.
“We want to let people know what we do,” Denslow said. “We want more exposure for Bluebird. If you have cancer, you belong in our family.”
For more information, call the office at 616-847-0839, or visit the organization’s website at bluebirdmi.org.
