Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared that the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are “essential workers.”
The Village of Spring Lake took little time to act on that announcement, posting on its Facebook page Thursday evening that the Easter Bunny will be waving to kids from local sidewalks.
The famous bunny will be strolling village streets between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. Saturday to wave to his fans from the safe distance of the sidewalk.
“Guess who is coming to visit?” the post asks. “That's right ... the Easter Bunny is coming to the village. If you would like your child to get a friendly wave (from a distance of course) from our furry little friend, just send him an email and he'll stop by your front yard on Saturday.”
To request a bunny visit, email his agent curt.shelly.brower@gmail.com no later than 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.