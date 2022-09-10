Today, Beth Follis can’t talk about Bucs Pride without shedding a few tears.
Unfortunately, four years ago, she knew nothing of the Grand Haven organization that strives to support those battling cancer.
In August 2018, Beth, her husband Brad and son Chase had just moved from Macomb County’s Shelby Township to Grand Haven. The day they moved into their new home, Beth received a diagnosis that changed her life – she had breast cancer.
“We were in a brand-new community,” she said. “I had no doctors over here, nothing. So, in addition to having cancer and having to come to grips with that, I also knew no one here.”
Four years later, Beth is a cancer survivor. Friday night, she walked with other survivors around the track at Grand Haven’s Buccaneer Stadium as part of the Bucs Pride Survivor Parade, and Chase wore her name on the back of his jersey during the football game.
Because she didn’t have a community to surround her during her cancer journey, Beth shares firsthand about the impact of Bucs Pride – an organization that teams with Grand Haven High School athletic teams to raise money and awareness for those battling cancer.
“I knew nothing about Bucs Pride – I had never heard of it until Chase was in high school and we came to a varsity basketball game, and I asked, ‘What’s all this purple?’” she said. “I had to go ask Sharon (Yonker), ‘What is this all about?’ And it brought me to tears, and it still does.”
Bucs Pride provides gift baskets to those with cancer, and also supports Bluebird Cancer Retreats – an organization that provides getaways for those with cancer and their families.
Beth didn’t join any support groups during her cancer journey. Instead, she focused on her family. Her father was diagnosed with prostate cancer less than three weeks after her diagnosis; a few months later, her younger sister was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I was fortunate – I had a lumpectomy, they took out the cyst, and I had radiation,” Beth said. “My sister, who is six years younger than me, had to go through chemotherapy, then had the surgery and radiation. So we were all in it together and able to support each other in different ways.”
Beth says her diagnosis, and subsequent recovery, changed her outlook on life.
“You never stop thinking about it,” she said. “It affects me in ways I can’t explain to someone else, because it’s always on your mind. ... Every day is a gift, every day is a blessing.”
Chase was an eighth-grader at the time, and Beth recalls having difficult conversations with her family.
“What I tried not to think about was my mortality – I had a young child to raise,” she said. “My big statement to my family when I found out was, ‘You’re not going to treat me like a delicate flower. We’re going to take it a day at a time and we’re going to get through this.’”
While Bucs Pride supports those with cancer, the annual Bucs Pride football game also rallies the players, who notice the names on the back of their teammates’ jerseys and creates bonds that last a lifetime.
“Last year, Will Bunke noticed that Chase had my name on his jersey,” Beth said, “and Chase noticed that Will had his mom’s name on his jersey. They got to talking. Will lives almost across the street from us, and we found out that we had breast cancer at the same time. We were going through all of the same things. But the kids had no idea. So they shared that moment.
“So many of the kids out there have had moms, dads, grandmas who have been touched in some way,” she added. “Whether it’s a family member or an acquaintance, we’ve all been touched in some way by this ugly disease. It’s amazing to see how something like this can bring a group of football players together.”
After the game, players shed their purple jerseys and present them to the person they’re playing for. Beth missed that last year due to a work function; she was excited to receive Chase’s jersey Friday.
Four years later, Beth said that feeling of being alone in West Michigan has been replaced by a sense of belonging.
“What an amazing place to come to that has a community that supports people like that,” she said. “It’s unique. I think other communities have started doing more of it. This not only draws awareness, but it gives people hope for the future, for others, that there will be a cure one day.”
Honoring Teddy
Grand Haven football players wore many names on the backs of their jerseys Friday night, but one player’s purple uniform bore an extra special message.
Senior Josh McMannus’ dog, Teddy, is dying of cancer. Former Bucs’ coach Randy Poel, who provides the Bucs’ Pride uniforms, had a special patch added to McMannus’ shirt – a paw print and the name Teddy.
Poel presented the jersey to McManus during an emotional gathering as the players lined up to receive their jerseys following practice Thursday.
“This game is very special,” Poel told the Bucs. “I lost a brother-in-law four years ago, and he’s been honored with a Buccaneer wearing his jersey, so this game means a lot to me. I’ve also had to recently put down a couple pets in my family both with cancer.
“One of your teammates right now has a beloved pet dying of cancer, so we did something a little special for Mr. McManus,” Poel continued. “He’s playing for his grandpa, Grandpa G, and he’s also playing for Teddy.”
