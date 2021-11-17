SPRING LAKE — For the second consecutive year, the pandemic is altering the traditional Thanksgiving Community Feast.
The 28th annual event is a “go,” but due to rising COVID-19 numbers, there will be no dine-in option at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake.
Free takeout turkey dinners with all the trimmings will be available for curbside pick-up from noon to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, and for delivery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To assist volunteer planning, reservation for Thanksgiving Day carry-out and delivery must be made by calling 616-842-1702 no later than 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
“We are definitely doing Thanksgiving,” said Dan Steigenga, who has been the chief chef for the community feast since its inception almost three decades ago. “I wasn’t about to let COVID kill it, but it’s curbside and delivery only.”
Meals will be cold and can be reheated in a microwave or oven.
The feast features turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, carrots and pie. Steigenga is planning to prepare about 1,000 dinners.
Although many may miss the communal atmosphere in St. Mary’s decorated activity room, the hot feast and live music, the risk of the virus and surging numbers among all age groups and few available hospital beds outweighs the community gathering, organizers say.
“We decided not to because we’d have to socially distance around the tables and it would just be impossible to try to take reservations and control,” Steigenga said. “We opted to operate the same way as last year. Things are in motion.”
This year, volunteers will scoop 350 pounds of turkey, 30 pans of stuffing, 200 pounds of potatoes and more into individual takeout containers – items that were difficult to come by due to pandemic-related product shortages.
“I was really nervous about this feast because things are different this year – it’s hard to get product,” Steigenga said. “It’s very hard to get to-go containers, especially the ones I wanted. I got all the pie containers. That was my biggest headache.”
Steigenga normally orders supplies a week or two in advance. This year, he started placing orders nearly two months ago.
“Even turkey was a hard one,” he said. “I didn’t want to come to this time today and find out I don’t have the stuff. The Meat Block can store the turkeys until I can pick them up.”
This year’s community feast is in honor of Pete Theune, former pastor at Christ Community Church, who died suddenly last month while vacationing with his wife, Judy, in Northern Michigan.
The effervescent and often-smiling Theune was a key cog in launching the Thanksgiving Community Feast, along with The People Center and Little Red House in Spring Lake and Bluebird Cancer Retreats. He also made a huge contribution to Steigenga’s life, one the chef says he will never forget.
After losing a restaurant business about 30 years ago, Steigenga fell into a deep depression, one from which he could not envision continuing life’s journey. One foot couldn’t possibly go in front of the other in his mind’s state at the time, and he contemplated suicide.
Theune, and fellow Christ Community Church leader Richard Rhem, who died in 2020 and was the honoree at last year’s Community Feast, helped lead Steigenga to a path forward.
“Pete and I go way back, 30 years to when this whole thing started,” Steigenga said. “Pete helped me through my depression. He, along with Dick Rhem, put me back together. It was a long process.
“Pete had this idea to start a feast,” the chef continued. “He basically knew I was ready. Before that, I wouldn’t have been able to. I remember he asked me in the narthex (entryway) of Christ Community.”
With a renewed sense of purpose, Steigenga stepped into the community feast’s head chef role and never glanced back.
“This is a passion,” he said. “My daughter asked me when I’m going to quit, and I said I’m never going to quit. I’m not done. I’m going to keep it going as long as my body lets me. When my body gets tired, I can still think (but) I’ll tell other people how to do it.”
