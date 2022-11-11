The Community Artist and Speaker Series of First Presbyterian Church is hosting a moderated discussion to share information about and answer questions related to mental health services available in West Michigan.
The discussion will take place Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.
The panel of experts include Lynne Doyle of Ottawa County Community Mental Health; Jessica Hauser Brydon, social worker with Grand Haven Public Schools; and Sarah Lewakowski, executive director of Mosaic Counseling.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 508 Franklin St. in Grand Haven. This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.