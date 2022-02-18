HOLLAND TWP. — Community members have already given more than $12,000 to a local family that lost three young children in a devastating rollover crash Thursday.
The children — ages 1, 3 and 4 — were trapped after an SUV rolled over and came to rest in a pond off James Street near 112th Avenue in Holland Township.
While deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and members of the Holland Township Fire Department entered the water to try to rescue them, two were pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. The third, and the youngest, remained in critical condition for several hours before succumbing to his injuries.
Captain Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old Holland Township woman, was the children's mother. She was initially taken to the hospital following the crash, but has since been released from medical care. She was able to exit the vehicle on her own.
According to a GoFundMe created by the family of Jerome Gonzales, the children's names were Josiah, Jerome III and Jeremiah. Police have not identified any of the vehicle's occupants, including the mother.
"This morning we received tragic news that my nephews were in (an) accident (and) they lost their precious lives," an update on the GoFundMe, organized by Samantha Gonzales, read.
"I’m creating this (GoFundMe) on behalf of my brother and our family. I am not sure of any other account being made, but I want to start something to help my brother lay his babies to rest (and) help with any other expenses needed."
The fundraiser had reached $12,000 before 10 a.m. Friday, surpassing its initial goal.
Deputies were dispatched to James Street near 112th Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, to reports of a white SUV that rolled over and came to rest in a pond. It's unclear what caused the crash.
Officials said the children were stuck inside for somewhere between 10 and 17 minutes. The pond is between 3 and 4 feet deep.
