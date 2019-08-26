FERRYSBURG - Organizers described it as one of the best in years as a few hundred friends and neighbors gathered to taste 11 different types of chili during the 14th Annual Smith's Bayou Chili Cookoff on Saturday.
"The weather was perfect and we increased our number of attendees," said Rebecca Hopp, who co-organized the neighborhood event with Kathleen Kennedy.
Easy-listening folk music greeted the hungry crowd as they worked their way through White Chili to Meek & Mild to Hot & Spicy. Culver's was on hand to cool down hot mouths with vanilla or chocolate custard.
Proceeds from sample ticket and custard sales were designated for Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.
Next year's event will be a benefit for The Momentum Center. The chili cookoff will be held on Aug. 22, 2020.
There were two sets of double winners in this year's event.
Nate and Leanne Derks along with Paul and Sara Heacox won the White Chili category and also the People's Choice Award.
Ramy Boctor took the Meek & Mild category and also won the Judges' Choice.
Ivan Perez took home honors for the Hot & Spicy category.
