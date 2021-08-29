St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven will be a host site for the RightNow Media Men’s Conference and invites the community for this free event on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The conference is strategically designed to equip men, through the teaching of God’s Word, to become who God wants them to be. It will feature respected speakers like Scott Drew, Joby Martin, Larry Osborne and Derwin Gray.
