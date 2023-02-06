Doug VanderWall, a 2008 inductee into the Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame and one of the top high school baseball pitchers ever in the state of Michigan, died Saturday. He was 80.
VanderWall was a two-sport star during his days at GHHS, playing basketball and baseball. It was on the baseball diamond that he and his Buccaneer teammates put their names into the history books, winning 56 consecutive games during the 1960 and ’61 seasons to set a state record that stood for 50 years.
During his time with the Bucs, VanderWall was 33-1 on the mound, with 31 consecutive wins — second in state history. His name appears multiple times in the state record books.
He went on to star at Central Michigan University for three years, only to see his dreams of playing professional baseball end when he suffered a serious arm injury.
VanderWall taught and coached at Fruitport Community Schools for 30 years.
More recently, VanderWall has volunteered as scorekeeper for the Grand Haven boys basketball team. He was still keeping score at games played last week.
"This might have been his 25th year doing that," said current Bucs' coach Greg Immink. "He always had a smile on his face. He always had to have Grand Haven on the left side (of the scorebook), and one of the neat things he'd do is leave a little phrase in the bottom corner of our scorebook, usually some positive words, and he'd always be right on.
"He’s such an unassuming guy, just wanted to come by and do his job. He’s a humble guy, then you come to learn he was one of the best high school pitchers not just here in Grand Haven, but the whole state of Michigan. He’s a guy who has been around sports here for a long time and was willing to volunteer, no matter what it was. Scoreboard, scorebook, he was willing to do all of it and we’ll miss him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.