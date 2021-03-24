MUSKEGON — Grief is a natural and normal response to the loss of someone special in our lives, but during a pandemic with traumatic losses, it is even more confusing to understand and navigate the natural healing process.
That prompted the Bob and Merle Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice to begin a new COVID Loss Support Group.
“As we look back on how COVID-19 has changed our lives for the last year, we feel so much loss,” said Amy Geldersma, social work and counseling services manager for Harbor Hospice. “It’s important for us to set aside time and space specifically for those who have lost loved ones to COVID, to connect and share their stories.”
The coronavirus pandemic has taken over our lives in ways we never imagined, and as a result, we are grieving many losses in our community and in our own lives. We need to be intentional about acknowledging and validating the layers of grief we experience, especially if we are involved in caring for family members, patients or residents during COVID-19.
Grief has no time limit, and many find that reaching out for support and help can increase a sense of well-being and strength. Making that first call to find support is the first step to navigating an individual grief journey.
Grief support is an important part of the services Harbor Hospice offers to its families and our community. In addition to the new support group, The Bob & Merle Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice provides a variety of supportive services for those who are grieving after the death of a loved one, a beloved pet, or dealing with other losses associated to caregiving, health issues and other life situations.
The COVID Loss Support Group is free to attend. Ages 17 and older are welcome. For more information or to register, contact Harbor Hospice at 231-728-3442 or 800-497-9559.
