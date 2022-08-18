MUSKEGON — The Bob & Merle Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice invites the community to its annual Community Remembrance on Monday, Sept. 19, beginning at 6 p.m.
This is a program encompassing music, readings and perennial plantings to help individuals and families in our community to both mourn the death and honor the life of a loved one.
The program will be held at the Heritage Memorial Garden, 545 W. Western Ave., downtown Muskegon. This program annually welcomes 80-100 attendees and is open to anyone who has had a loss and need not have had hospice care.
Local community supporter Pam Babbitt developed the garden in honor of her late husband.
“Harbor Hospice is once again honored to offer a community remembrance service for those who have died,” said Lisa Watson, grief counselor for the Scolnik Healing Center. “We welcome you to join us for this time as we come together to acknowledge your loss and to know we are not alone in our grief.”
If you would like to participate in this meaningful event, RSVP by Sept. 12 by visiting bit.ly/3oKwtfn or by calling the Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice at 231-728-3442.
