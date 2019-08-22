Heroes Bash: Shields of Hope fundraiser Friday night in GH

Heroes Bash 2019, a fundraiser for the Shields of Hope programs, will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at the Grand Haven Eagles, 20 N. Second St.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the pig roast starts at 6 p.m. A live auction will be held at 7:30 p.m. and live music by Sweet Justice begins at 9 p.m.
This fundraiser is open to the public, although only those age 21 and older will be allowed after 9 p.m.
The $10 entry fee includes dinner and one drink. On-duty uniformed personnel eat for free.
Shields of Hope is a group of local public safety officers who volunteer their time to spread hope, love and encouragement to those victimized by cancer. Programs such as Heroes Helping Heroes, Heroes Holiday and Heroes Visits give these fighters, care-givers and supporting families the extra boost and support needed to get through the difficult times.
For more information, go online to: https://shieldsofhopewestmi.com/
