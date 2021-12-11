GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Friends and family, the local soccer community, and the law enforcement community are all mourning the death of Dave Prout.
Prout, a longtime Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy and local soccer coach, lost his battle with cancer Thursday.
An event sponsored by Shields of Hope was planned for Thursday night, and while Dave wasn’t there to see it, the crowd that gathered outside his Grand Haven Township home celebrated the life of their mentor, coach, coworker and friend.
“It was totally emotional,” said Paul Ortega, who worked and coached alongside Dave for many years. “There were a lot of tears. The girls from his high school soccer team were there, and I spoke to them and let them know that he was looking forward to coaching them in the spring. He always talked about them.”
Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue and the Michigan State Police joined the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in attendance, lighting up the night with their flashing lights.
“That was the biggest crowd Shields of Hope has ever had,” Ortega said.
Shields of Hope is run by local public safety professionals to “spread hope, love and encouragement to those in our community affected by cancer.”
Shawn Beach, who also coached soccer with Prout for many years, said Dave was looking forward to Thursday night’s event.
“He told his family he was doing his best to still be there for all the people who came,” Beach said. “It was a great showing. He was involved in the police department, and a lot of local police, fire, parents and players were there to support his family.”
Dave is survived by his wife, Kathy, and his daughter, Alex. He worked for many years as a security officer at the Holland courthouse before transitioning to work in Friends of the Court.
“I met him when I started working for the sheriff’s department, and I’ve been with the department for 26 years,” Ortega said. “We had a connection from the beginning, and that was soccer.”
Prout actually played college football at Grand Valley State University, but his lifelong love was for the sport of soccer. At Ortega’s urging, Prout began coaching for the Tri-Cities Strikers soccer club.
“He said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it,’ and I said, ‘Would you mind if I’d coach with you?’ We started there and we built a real strong relationship around soccer,” Ortega said. “When I would go to his house years later, he’s watching TV, and you could bet the farm he was watching soccer.”
Prout especially liked coaching goalies, and was well known around the community as a goalie coach.
“He had a way of training these kids,” Ortega said. “He made them play better because they wanted to impress him. I’ll be out refereeing a game and see Dave sitting in the corner, watching his goalie.”
“He was super dedicated, even when he was fighting cancer,” Beach added. “To the very end, he was showing up, and that’s the main thing the kids got from him – he was very dedicated, who expected the same from everyone else. They respected him from that, and he got the best out of every player.”
Ortega noted that Prout was the Sheriff’s Office union representative – “Whenever anyone had an issue or a question, the first person they wanted to go to was Dave.”
Ortega added: “He’s going to be missed – everyone loved Dave. People could depend on him. He was generous and caring, and he wasn’t a quitter. Throughout this whole ordeal with cancer, you couldn’t have asked for a stronger person to fight this. He didn’t want to let the cancer take him.”
