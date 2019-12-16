FERRYSBURG – Children ran up to greet Santa, who arrived on a fire truck with sirens blaring, to a blazing bonfire at William Ferry Park Saturday night.
Participants sang Christmas carols around the 10-foot-tall fire flames, stoked by pallets tossed on the pile by Ferrysburg Fire Department volunteers.
Besides singing carols led by Watermark Church vocalists Christine Bouwkamp, Tonya Wordswurth and Steve Thompson, attendees sipped on hot cocoa and munched on doughnut holes.
Spring Lake Township resident Mike Pawlik happened to be driving by when he noticed the bonfire burning. He stopped in with daughters Anne Marie, 4 , and Catherine, 1.
“It was totally spur of the moment,” Pawlik said. “We were just driving by. It's pretty cool.”
Ferrysburg Mayor Rebecca Hopp, between belting out carols, said she's impressed with the annual event.
“It's a wonderful community event,” Hopp said. “It brings old and young together.”
