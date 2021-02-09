Volunteers load returnable cans onto a school bus at Grand Haven High School during Saturday’s fundraiser for the Vredeveld family. Patti Vredeveld, a longtime teacher’s aide and supporter of the Bucs’ wrestling program, died Feb. 3.
Tribune photo / Alli Rusco
Bode Wilson, a sophomore on the Bucs’ wrestling team, helps load a bag of cans into a school bus during Saturday’s fundraiser.
Tribune photo / Alli Rusco
Organizers Bode Wilson, left, and Gina Schmitt, right, pose on a school bus stacked floor to ceiling with returnable cans and bottles.
Tribune photo / Alli Rusco
Volunteers braved the cold and snow Saturday to pack three school buses full of returnable cans and bottles during a fundraiser for former Grand Haven High School teacher’s aide Patti Vredeveld.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A community can drive organized to support Grand Haven High School teacher’s aide Patti Vredeveld – who had recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer – took on added significance when Patti died late last week.
That didn’t stop her family from gathering at the school and lending a hand Saturday as community members donated enough returnable cans and bottles to fill three school buses from floor to ceiling.
