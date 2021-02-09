GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A community can drive organized to support Grand Haven High School teacher’s aide Patti Vredeveld – who had recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer – took on added significance when Patti died late last week.

That didn’t stop her family from gathering at the school and lending a hand Saturday as community members donated enough returnable cans and bottles to fill three school buses from floor to ceiling.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.