FRUITPORT — Ken Erny doesn’t read as much as he’d like to these days, but one book he read recently was titled “Gun Lap.”
In a long-distance race, the gun sounds to signal you’re in the final lap – the finish line is in sight.
Ken says he knows what it’s like to be on the gun lap.
The former Fruitport High School athletic director and longtime soccer coach was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS – better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease – in June 2020.
The prognosis for those with ALS is bleak; it’s a fatal motor neuron disease that targets nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain. ALS typically begins with muscle twitching and weakness, and progresses to the loss of all muscle control, including those needed to move, speak, eat and even breathe.
“Most people don’t know when they’re on their gun lap,” Ken said during a recent conversation in the home he and his wife, Lori, share on Spring Green Drive in Fruitport. “I do. I get to have the precious conversations with my kids, for instance, and with other people – former students, players. I get to prepare a funeral.
“When you’re on your gun lap, it’s not fun,” he added. “But it’s unique that you know when the end is coming.”
Pain in the foot
Ken was used to long days on the job. The father of four coached soccer in the Fruitport area for several decades – first at Fruitport Faith Christian, then at Fruitport High School. In 2015, he was inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame.
Ken became the Trojans’ athletic director – another job which kept him on his feet from daybreak until well after sundown. In the fall of 2019, he began to realize something was wrong.
“Sheer exhaustion was the first symptom,” Lori said. “That fall, during the football season, he was just exhausted.”
“And my feet were hurting,” Ken added. “I went out and bought the most expensive pair of shoes I could find.”
Coworkers tried to convince him to use the school’s golf cart to get around the campus during games, but Ken always refused. He wasn’t used to receiving special treatment. He would push through.
But then he began to have trouble getting up in the morning after a long night spent at an athletic event. Then-Superintendent Bob Szymoniak told Ken to work from home in the morning and come into the office later in the day.
Ken knew something was wrong, but by the time he was ready to visit a doctor, it was spring 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing.
“I felt like I couldn’t even walk down the hallway,” he said. “There were no specialists I could get in to see – I only had the internet. ALS checked all the boxes, but it’s so rare – 1 out of 20,000. I figured I don’t have a 1 in 20,000 disease. Who has that?’”
Ken eventually saw a doctor who ran some tests and assured him that he didn’t have “anything bad” – multiple sclerosis or ALS.
Then he visited a neurologist, who conducted an electromyography (EMG) test, and broke the stark news: Ken did, in fact, have ALS.
“It was surreal,” Ken said. “We walked out of the hospital, with my whole family waiting at the door. We went to a park, held hands, prayed and cried.”
Fruitport community rallies
The Ernys were facing a daunting future, but it was made easier by the support of their four kids: Steve, Mindy, Jon and Jessica. They say they also received a tremendous amount of support from the Fruitport community, not to mention what Lori calls “some divine intervention.”
The Ernys realized right away that their current house wouldn’t work as Ken lost the ability to walk – the bathroom and bedrooms were on the second floor. So they began looking for a spot to build a new house that would be accessible to Ken’s needs. Unfortunately, they couldn’t find anything in the area that met their needs.
Lori said a friend called and asked them if they had a specific prayer request.
“I said, we need to find a piece of land, because our current house was totally non-workable – a ’70s house with no shower on the main floor, narrow hallways, not wheelchair accessible in any way,” she said. “I said to the kids, we have friends praying for this, we’ve got to give them three days. And in three days, we were signing for this land. What happened in those three days was unbelievable.”
Lori had taken a drive and saw that one of the lots on Spring Green Drive didn’t have a stake in it. She called Realtors and learned that former Fruitport High School Principal Jeff Haase had planned to purchase the lot to build a retirement home, but had instead just signed a new contract to be the superintendent in Otsego. He had called the real estate agent that morning and told them to sell the lot to someone else.
“We called right after that, and they said the lot was available,” Lori recalled. “I said, ‘We’ll take it!’”
More than 100 volunteers helped build the house. When the cost of supplies climbed and added to the cost, an unexpected check would appear in the mailbox to cover the cost.
“The things that were happening on a weekly basis were nothing short of miracles,” Lori said.
The gun lap
The new home is a blessing, as Ken can no longer walk. He spends his days confined to a motorized wheelchair.
He has very little use of his left hand, but can still use his right hand. He’s able to manipulate his wheelchair, send texts, make calls and more. He can still talk, although his speech has slowed, and he wears a microphone connected to a speaker to amplify his voice.
Ken cannot get in and out of bed or use the bathroom on his own. Instead, a dedicated team of more than 20 nurses and volunteers help with all aspects of Ken’s care. Foremost among them are the Ernys’ children and various friends.
Around Christmas, several volunteers got sick, so Lori had to put out a plea for help, and within minutes every spot was filled.
“People just came through like crazy,” she said.
Last Wednesday, a group of 70 carolers came to the neighborhood and sang Christmas songs. “It surprised the heck out of us,” Ken said.
“And a couple weeks before Christmas, we had the entire Fruitport Fire Department come out with 12 trucks, emergency vehicles with lights on,” Lori said. “They came and brought Ken a fire department shirt and a patch.”
“There are a lot of former students in the fire department,” Ken added.
It’s those random acts of kindness that help the Ernys get through the tough days, of which there are many.
“I hate the disease, I hate what it does, but I’ve experienced so many blessings through this,” Lori said. “God works through people, and we’ve experienced so much.”
For Ken, he continues to embrace his gun lap every day.
“Every day is a little bit discouraging unless you have a God concept that you know,” he said. “God joins you in this mess, and he promises he won’t leave you. I don’t want to act like I’m a spiritual giant, because I’m not, but God has been more real through this.”
