Local businesses are partnering with Loutit District and Spring Lake District libraries to offer deals, discounts, and free gifts to promote the benefits of owning a library card.
Throughout the month of September, select local businesses in Grand Haven and Spring Lake are giving library card holders exclusive discounts and offers to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month. Card owners can visit these businesses and show their library cards to receive the exciting offers.
