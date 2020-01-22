Singer/songwriter to perform at Tri-Cities Historical Museum
Luke Winslow-King, is a Cadillac-based guitarist, singer, composer, producer, and songwriter who spent the last decade-plus living and performing all around New Orleans, will perform at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum on Friday, Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $25.
Winslow-King’s work is an eclectic mix that combines Mississippi delta blues, folk music, traditional jazz, and roots rock and roll.
For more information, contact the museum at 616-842-0700.
Tulip Time Quilt Show seeks artists
The Tulip Time Festival (www.tuliptime.com) is putting out a call for community artists to particiapte in the 2020 quilt show. The show takes place at the Holland Area Arts Council, where all of the quilts will be displayed in the Padnos and Armstrong Galleries.
Quilters interested in submitting quilts can do so through March 18.
Join the dance at Tulip Time, which takes place May 2-10. Detailed program and event information for Tulip Time 2020 is available on www.tuliptime.com. Tickets for shows can be purchased online at www.tuliptime.com.
