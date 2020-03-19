The Earth Day Lakeshore Committee announced Wednesday that, due to an “abundance of caution,” the 14th annual Earth Day Celebration planned for April 18 at the Grand Haven Community Center has been canceled.
“The committee greatly appreciates our sponsors, vendors, supporters and, most of all, our visitors,” said Leslie Newman of the Earth Day Lakeshore Committee.
The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is April 22.
