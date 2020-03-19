Earth Day Events Canceled

The local Earth Day Celebration, scheduled for April 18 at the Grand Haven Community Center, has been canceled.

 Tribune file photo

The Earth Day Lakeshore Committee announced Wednesday that, due to an “abundance of caution,” the 14th annual Earth Day Celebration planned for April 18 at the Grand Haven Community Center has been canceled.

“The committee greatly appreciates our sponsors, vendors, supporters and, most of all, our visitors,” said Leslie Newman of the Earth Day Lakeshore Committee.

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is April 22.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.