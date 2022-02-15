A Grand Haven Township woman was recently awarded the Distinguished Service award for her dedication and commitment to the Ottawa Substance Abuse and Prevention (OSAP) Coalition.
Carolyn Taylor volunteers her time, her story and her voice to the work of the coalition. She has spoken at numerous town halls, often driving across the county for speaking engagements, and has been featured on OSAP parent campaign videos.
