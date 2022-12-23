SPRING LAKE TWP. — With so many senior citizens homebound and in need – not only this holiday season but every day – many residents of Baldwin House Senior Living have participated in the Holiday Hope program and stepping up to the plate to help low-income seniors.
They worked with sponsors, including Hospice of Michigan, to create 300 bags of much-needed items as well as some goodies, which will be delivered to low-income, homebound seniors living in West Michigan.
Holiday Hope bags include items such as toilet paper, paper toweling, dish towels, potholders, laundry soap, disinfectant wipes, body lotion, Kleenex, socks, notepads and envelopes – and, of course, some candy as well as other items.
Senior Neighbors care managers and volunteers from the five senior centers distributed the Holiday Hope bags this week.
“Holiday Hope care packages remind the seniors that they are not forgotten and that someone cares about them,” said Baldwin Society President Tina Marzolf. “The smiles and the waves from our volunteers who deliver bring lots of joy – perhaps even moreso than the care packages. The need is greater today than ever before.”
Anyone who would like to support this mission can do so by visiting baldwinsociety.org.
