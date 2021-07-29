The Loutit District Library was a recipient of the Greater Ottawa County United Way’s Pinnacle of Partnership Award.
The award recipient is committed to “improve the quality of life for Ottawa County residents through leadership and service, education, as well as year-round partnership with the Greater Ottawa County United Way.”
