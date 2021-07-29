Loutit Award

From left, Michelle Moore, assistant director of library services at Loutit District Library, accepts the Pinnacle of Partnership award from Shannon Behm of the Greater Ottawa County United Way.

 Courtesy photo

The Loutit District Library was a recipient of the Greater Ottawa County United Way’s Pinnacle of Partnership Award.

The award recipient is committed to “improve the quality of life for Ottawa County residents through leadership and service, education, as well as year-round partnership with the Greater Ottawa County United Way.”

