Love in Action (LIA) will be able to feed thousands of hungry families in the Tri-Cities thanks to a gift from Meijer and its customers who participated in the retailer’s spring Simply Give food donation program.
LIA received a $26,120 donation from Meijer on Aug. 13.
“LIA is so blessed by Meijer and the Simply Give program,” said Josh Bytwerk, LIA’s executive director. “It provides food to three LIA housing ministries, 10 pantries and Backpack Blessings.”
This donation will equate to tens of thousands of meals, and further allows LIA pantries and programs to continue the agency’s mission of feeding those in need.
Each Meijer Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 245 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry in each store’s community.
For the eighth consecutive year, Meijer says it will contribute at least $1 million to the 2019 Simply Give program.
The Simply Give program runs three times a year: spring, fall and the holiday season. Since the program’s inception in November 2008, nearly $48 million has been donated to food pantries in the Midwest.
