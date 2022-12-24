Ben Kamphuis recently joined The Momentum Center Board of Directors.
Kamphuis is a graduate of Michigan State University, with a degree in zoology/marine biology. He also obtained a master’s degree in zoology and aquarium management from MSU.
He is currently an insurance agent at The Insurance Group in Holland, specializing in health insurance and Medicare.
Kamphuis has a wife and two young children, and he has been a volunteer youth leader for about 15 years.
