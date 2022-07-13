The Grand Haven Momentum Center has added seven new affinity and support groups to help meet the needs of the community.
More than two years of COVID-19 has led to increased cases of isolation, loneliness, anxiety, depression and generalized mental health struggles. In many cases, the stigma of seeking help for such struggles continues.
The Momentum Center is working to eliminate that stigma and create spaces of peer support by offering a variety of affinity groups.
The center has worked to create a space where everyone is welcome and populations are integrated that are often segregated. This has had a significant impact on members who engage on-site. However, there are many people who do not engage on-site for various reasons.
Affinity groups offer the opportunity to reach more people in the community in a variety of ways. People are invited to engage and connect to others through a shared demographic, a common area of interest, or even a more convenient time of day.
“These programs provide an inclusive and supportive environment for individuals linked by common circumstances,” said Jenna Vipond, chief operations officer of The Momentum Center. “Creating a time and safe space is key for building connections and promoting productive communications.”
The center’s annual membership includes access to all affinity groups, support groups, activities and programs. Membership is $1 per year and open to everyone.
New programs include:
The Foster and Adopted Parents Group meets the third Tuesday of the month from 4-5 p.m.
Game Night is held the fourth Tuesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Snacks and games are provided.
The LGBTQ+ Group meets the first and third Tuesday of the month from 4-5 p.m.
Movie Meet-Up is 4-7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month; transportation is provided to the Grand Haven 9 movie theater.
The Parents/Guardians and Young Adults with Disabilities group meets the fourth Monday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The Social Hour with Moms and Littles meets on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m.
The Teen Group meets every Thursday from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
If you are interested in participating or have any questions, contact Jenna Vipond at jenna@momentumcenter gh.org or 616-414-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.