The Momentum Center will host its fourth town hall meeting exploring religion and racism on Monday, Jan. 24.
The latest town hall will focus on Christianity and Native and Indigenous people. Speakers will include Camie Castaneda, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi; Christine Shomin, Little Traverse Bay Band of Ottawa; and Madalene BigBear, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.