HOLLAND — The Momentum Center is hosting a free family fun night in Holland on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4-7:30 p.m.
The annual Recovery Fest will be happening at the same time nearby, and The Momentum Center’s bus will be shuttling back and forth between the family fun night and Recovery Fest so community members can experience both events.
The family fun night takes place at Momentum Center’s Holland location, 345 W. 14th St. The free event is open to the public and includes a resource and craft fair, live music, bounce house, face painting, yard games, and ice cream. A food truck will also be available.
Recovery Fest is a networking event to celebrate people in recovery by building connections in the community at the Holland Civic Center, 150 W. Eighth St. Free T-shirts, resources and networking activities will be available. To learn more about Recovery Fest, call Community Mental Health of Ottawa County’s customer service department at 616-494-5545.
“We are excited to provide experiences for individuals of all ages while increasing awareness regarding mental health challenges and resources,” said The Momentum Center’s Barbara Lee VanHorrsen. “Hosting the event in Holland provides an opportunity for celebration, socialization, and strengthening relationships within the community.”
There are still sponsorship opportunities and booths available for those wishing to support the free family fun night event. The booths are open to community organizations and craft/trade participants. For more information, call The Momentum Center at 616-414-9111.
