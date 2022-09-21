NORTON SHORES — No More Sidelines, a local organization that strives to provide athletic opportunities for children and young adults with special needs, will hold an open house this weekend to show off its new sports complex.
The complex is located at the organization’s Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Norton Shores. It was actually competed in February 2020, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“So it’s been used very little,” said No More Sidelines’ founder and executive director, Cyndi Blair. “People keep telling me, ‘You’ve got the best kept secret in town!’”
The open house will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Those who attend will get a chance to check out the facility’s soccer fields, basketball and volleyball courts, a walk-around track, and mezzanine viewing.
“It turned out better than I could have dreamed of,” Blair said. “The rest of our facility that we renovated prior includes a banquet facility, community rooms and a commercial kitchen.
“Ultimately, the program is for special-needs children and young adults to get the same opportunities there in our communities,” she added. “It’s a hub where everyone can come, and the building is set up for them to learn vocational skills as well. This allows them to see their strengths, other than what they can’t do.”
For more information, visit nomoresidelines.org.
