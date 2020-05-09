GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Amid the heartbreak in losing their son, the Yonker family agonized over the fact that, due to COVID-19, they wouldn’t be able to hold a funeral for Pierce.
Then they spoke with the Rev. Tim Taylor of Hope Church and Scott Klaassen from Klaassen Family Funeral Home, and realized they had options.
“We weren’t going to do anything,” said Michelle Yonker, Pierce’s mother. “But they said if you wait, it’s going to drag it out, and then it’s all going to come rushing back. And the closure was not going to be there.”
They came up with the idea to do a drive-in service at Hope Church on Mercury Drive in Grand Haven Township.
“When I was in California recently, they had an Easter service out there that was a drive-in, and that’s how I brought this idea to the table for the family,” Klaassen said. “The family was distraught and thought they couldn’t do anything. I said, ‘That’s not the case. Let’s talk about this.’”
“Obviously, we have seen different things that churches are doing all over the place,” Taylor said. “We knew that it was a possibility. I’ve been involved with multiple funerals since this (pandemic) has taken place, and we’ve seen people do it online or with immediate family by the gravesite. We hadn’t done something like this.
“We’re not choosing to do a drive-in church service at this time,” he added. “But for the funeral, allowing people to grieve together is essential.”
The Hope Church security team helped usher nearly 700 vehicles into the parking lot, Taylor said. Each vehicle drove by a display featuring photos of Pierce, his snowboards, and a handful of his trophies and medals. Then they drove under the awning at the church entrance, where Pierce’s family huddled together, wearing masks.
As the vehicles approached the family, a microphone was set up for them to say their names and offer a message to the family. A video camera captured the scene as people waved and blew kisses to the family from the safety of their vehicles.
“We didn’t get to hug anyone, but we felt such support,” Michelle said. “I don’t know if you could say that it was perfect, but it was exactly what Pierce would have wanted.”
After vehicles passed the family, they parked – first in the main lot, then in the grass surrounding the church. Taylor conducted a short service, which was broadcast on speakers outside the church.
“When the cars kept coming, you didn’t get to touch them, but people were touching their hearts, blowing you kisses, and you really did feel it,” said Pierce’s grandmother, Betty Pierce. “It couldn’t have gone any better if you had been at the church without (the pandemic) going on.”
Several people texted family members that, during the service, a bald eagle kept circling above the church.
“Pierce was there, looking down at everybody,” said Pierce’s father, Marty Yonker.
“I know he saw it,” Michelle added, “and he was very overwhelmed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.