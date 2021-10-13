The Ottawa County Diversity Forum will take place virtually Wednesday, Oct. 20. Now-former Ottawa County Administrator Al Vanderberg, left, is shown sharing the stage with Ottawa County DEI Director Robyn Afrik.
The sixth annual Ottawa County Diversity Forum returns next week, with this year’s theme focusing on safe and healthy communities.
The forum is led by the Ottawa County Cultural Intelligence Committee in partnership with the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the city of Holland. It will take place from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
