The United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties will hold its annual autumn Day of Caring in the coming weeks.
Ottawa County businesses and nonprofit groups are invited to volunteer on Thursday, Sept. 15; the Allegan County event takes place Sept. 29.
Each September, United Ways across the United States and around the world host Day of Caring events, bringing together volunteers and local businesses to provide short-term, project-focused service to area nonprofit organizations. Companies are encouraged to gather teams of volunteers who can “get to work” at local nonprofits for the morning, afternoon, or both to complete projects that local nonprofits might not otherwise be able to complete.
“Day of Caring is one of the biggest volunteer events that United Way hosts every year,” said the local United Way’s vice president of volunteer engagement, Shannon Behm. “It’s a great way for us to connect our local businesses to our local nonprofit agencies to do work together for the benefit of our community. Every year, we’re excited to bring our neighbors together in this way.”
Day of Caring events gives volunteers an opportunity to assist their community organizations in achieving their goals, learn more about solutions to community issues, and experience the rewards of contributing to the well-being of their neighbors.
Community projects may include meal preparation and food packing, landscaping and yard work, painting, event preparation, and virtual opportunities, among other possibilities.
For more information, visit oaunitedway.org.
