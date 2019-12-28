Pfaff is back

An iconic Grand Haven business that closed in 2018 will be reopening soon with a slightly different niche — and name.
Pfaff Pharmacy will reopen as Pfaff's Corner as early as next month in its former location at 1125 Washington Ave. as a gift shop, coffee bar and soda fountain. The business, which first opened in 1923 as Hetzel Pharmacy, will no longer offer pharmacy services. Cliff Pfaff purchased the business in 1953 and changed the name to Pfaff.
“We're planning on opening the end of January or beginning of February,” said store manager Alicia Morrow. “We're adding some unique gifts. We've got some Michigan items and we'll have old stuff, shabby chic sort of things. We have a lot of stuff, including the fountain, that people will know as original.”
Morrow, who worked at Pfaff Pharmacy growing up, said she knows all of the soda fountain recipes.
“It's kind of exciting news,” she said. “The coffee bar and fountain will be the big things. We'll have some food items, too, if people want to come in for breakfast or lunch.”
Morrow said they have made some changes to the building, but the friendly, hometown atmosphere will remain.
“We made some changes with the reopening,” she said. “We've got bathrooms and tables. Some of the tables are from G & L (closed chili dog restaurant). We'll have candy and some different things, but it will no longer be a pharmacy.”
Duane and Heather Bloemers, who purchased Pfaff from Clifford nearly 40 years ago, remain the owners of the building. Hometown Pharmacy leased the space from the Bloemers when they took over Pfaff operations in 2013.
“This is really Heather's adventure,” Morrow said. “It's really her baby. It's just really cool. We want to have the community feel like it's like it was when Duane owned Pfaff's. But there will be more seating in there than what people remember.”
The new version of Pfaff's will include seating for 30, including the soda fountain.
Although there's no formal kitchen, sandwiches, bagels and coffee will be served, as well as ice cream/fountain treats at the fountain.
“The soda fountain has the same seats and the same counter,” Morrow said. “I'm really excited. My mom (Marcie Lynch) worked there for a lot of years. I was around 15 when I started working there. I worked there through college and until about six months after Hometown bought it. I'm just really excited because I grew up there.”
Morrow said she most loved hearing customers' stories and the community feel at the hometown store.
“The customers become part of your life,” she said. “I'm really excited for that part. I'm really excited to reunite with some of the old customers and the new customers.”
Morrow said she thinks locals will be thrilled to have the iconic business back in business. And she's excited to have her 5-week-old son, Harrison, grow up at Pfaff like she did.
“It will be exciting to have that community feel again and to have that local business you can go to,”she said. “I'm excited for Harrison to grow up there, too. I was that little when I grew up there.”
