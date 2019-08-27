RAMI pledges $100K to Love in Action

RAMI, a local R.A. Miller company located in Grand Haven, has committed $100,000 in support of Love in Action of the Tri-Cities.
A community gathering in honor of the donation took place recently at Love in Action, where Rob Payne, the general manager of RAMI, presented a check to Josh Bytwerk, executive director of Love in Action, and Larry Ritsema, the secretary of the agency’s Board of Directors. The contribution will assist the organization in its mission to partner with local businesses, individuals and churches in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg to support the basic needs of families in the community.
“RAMI has been a leading employer in the Tri-Cities region, and we are grateful to Rob and his family for their generosity and leadership in our community,” Bytwerk said. “These funds will directly affect the lives of underserved families in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg, and aid them in facing individual challenges.”
The primary objective of Love in Action is to end the cycle of poverty by coming alongside families with encouragement, education and resources. Its staff and volunteers work with clients to offer “a hand up, not just a hand out.”
During the spring, Payne and Bytwerk toured Love in Action’s sheltered housing facility and Health and Dental Clinic to understand the organization’s mission and vision, its growth, and the evolution of need in the community.
“RAMI believes in promoting self-care and self-reliance as much as possible everywhere we live and work,” Payne said. “Residents who come to Love in Action needing housing, dental or other medical treatments may not otherwise have access to the level of care that other, larger communities possess. This gift to Love in Action is RAMI’s continued commitment to the community, the people who live and work side by side with us, and their health and well-being.”
RAMI employs 200 people in two plants in Grand Haven. It specializes in manufacturing antennas for military applications.
