The Grand Haven Salvation Army, with support from the Greater Ottawa County United Way, recently distributed backpacks and school supplies to more than 240 students.
The backpacks were distributed at The Salvation Army’s newly expanded Community Center, located 310 N. Despelder St. in Grand Haven. A resource fair allowed various nonprofit organizations to pass out information on how they serve the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.