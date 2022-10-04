Salvation Army 1

The Grand Haven corps of The Salvation Army recently celebrated its 100th birthday. The local corps’ current leadership is Maj. William Holman and Maj. Heather Holman.

The next First-Friday Dance will take place Oct. 7, from 7-9 p.m., in the gym and multipurpose room on The Salvation Army campus, 310 N. Despelder St., Grand Haven.

Participants are asked to use the entrance on the east side of the building.

