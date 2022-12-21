Salvationarmy Toys 1

Toys are placed in black plastic bags and staged for picking up at The Salvation Army in Grand Haven.

 Courtesy photo

The Salvation Army's annual toy drive provided Christmas gifts for 547 local kids this year — 100 more than last year's drive.

The Salvation Army's Grand Haven corps serves the Tri-Cities, Allendale and Coopersville areas.

Salvationarmy Toys 2

Volunteers bring toys out to waiting parents.

