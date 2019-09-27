Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.