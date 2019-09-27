Families can get in the fall spirit with a free pumpkin decorating event on Saturday, Sept. 28, during that day’s Farmers’ Market at Grand Haven’s Chinook Pier.
From 10-11 a.m., or when the pumpkins are gone, children can pick a pumpkin and color it to their heart’s content with markers and chalk markers, while supplies last.
“Health Zone Chiropractic is our sponsor again this year, so with their help we will be able to provide 300 pumpkins from Visser Farms,” said Ellie Holman, director of community events and programs for the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg.
Holman said Lakeside Orchards also is donating fresh apple cider, and Grand Finale Desserts and Pastries is providing doughnut holes for Saturday’s event.
“Families tend to decorate a pumpkin, then will head over to the Farmers Market and shop with our local farmers,” Holman said, noting the market is a good way to stay safe, have fun and promotes buying locally. “Pumpkins at Chinook Pier is a great way for the Farmers Market to be promoted in the fall season, as well as help promote the vendors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.