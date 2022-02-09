Bucspride Skiing

The Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl will be glowing purple Friday night as it hosts a Bucs Pride Glow Bowl event. 

The Ski Bowl at Mulligan’s Hollow will be glowing purple Friday night.

The hill will host a Bucs Pride Glow Bowl event from 4-8 p.m., with skiers coming down the hill at 6 p.m. in honor of someone who has battled cancer.

