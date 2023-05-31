St. Johns Pastor

Pastor Aaron Vergin was recently installed as the new pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church & School in Grand Haven. Pictured is Pastor Vergin with his wife Mandy and their five children.

A new shepherd is overseeing the flock at a Grand Haven church.

Pastor Aaron Vergin was installed on April 30 at St. John’s Lutheran Church & School. Vergin, 35, previously served at a Missouri-Synod Lutheran congregation on Michigan’s east side.

