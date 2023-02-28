St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1401 Griffin St. in Grand Haven, is hosting a four-part grief workshop throughout the month of March. The first meeting takes place Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m.; successive meetings will be held March 8, 15 and 22.
Kate Meyer, a local pastor, writer, and grief counselor, will help the group navigate grief this Lenten season. As a community “called to care,” this program will equip attendees to care, whether they are personally grieving or walking with a neighbor/friend who is experiencing grief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.