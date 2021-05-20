GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Students, along with families and friends of loved ones who were lost, walked eight laps around the Grand Haven High School track Wednesday morning – one lap for each of their classmates who died by suicide over the past 10 years.
The event, Walk for Light, was started by Natalie Koetsier during her junior year at GHHS in 2017. Its purpose is to spread awareness, show support and break the stigma of mental health issues.
During her freshman year of high school, Koetsier’s best friend died from suicide. Over the next two years, two more classmates were lost. Koetsier and many of her classmates wanted to take a stand, hoping to stop a fourth life from being lost.
“It’s really exciting to be able to come back as a sophomore in college to see the impact it’s had and see that people still care about it and that this is something they want to put forward and keep supporting,” said Koetsier, 20.
Junior Clare Duplissis, 17, a member of the school’s Pay It Forward group, helped organize this year’s walk with the help of the district’s social workers.
“Mental health is so so so important,” Duplissis said. “If we all come together, we can make such a big change through this walk and through our community as a whole.”
Senior Isaac Elliott, 17, is also part of the Pay It Forward group who wanted to focus on raising awareness of mental health issues.
“We are here to break down that stigma and show that people aren’t alone in these struggles and that everyone is supportive of them,” Elliott said. “We want to see everyone make it through.”
Participants were welcomed to wear different colored beads around their neck to show others why they were walking. Yellow represented the loss of a parent due to suicide; purple was for the loss of a relative or friend; green represented personal struggles; the loss of a sibling was shown by orange; dark blue was worn to show general support; and light blue represented having a family member or friend who struggles.
Two students, senior Lyndsey Smeyers, 18, and sophomore Tierney Meyers, 16, shared their stories while people walked laps around the track. Koetsier and teacher Dacia Albaugh also shared how they have been affected the loss of lives by suicide.
Albaugh shared how she lost five students to suicide. Not being able to take away her students’ pain and hurt was something she struggled with.
“I tried to take the grief on for these kids. There is something wrong when these kids are going to more funerals than proms,” Albaugh said. “I’m like, ‘no, give me your pain, give me your grief,’ but I can’t do that. I didn’t know how to handle it.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no other community members were allowed to participate this year. The group hopes that next year, community members will be invited to walk.
“This cannot go unsaid,” Duplissis said. “This is something we need to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.