Support group aims to lift caregivers of pediatric patients

SPRING LAKE — There’s a new place to turn for caregivers and parents navigating the care for their child battling cancer.
The Guardians of Gold group will provide a place for caregivers to meet others with firsthand knowledge. The group will meet the second Tuesday of every month from 6-7:15 p.m. at the Bluebird Cancer Retreats of West Michigan offices, 917 W. Savidge St., Suite 36, Spring Lake.
The group begins Jan. 14. Registration isn’t necessary and it’s free to attend. The first event will include snacks and a time for socializing to give people a chance to meet.
Kathy Miedema, a licensed social worker, will facilitate the group meetings. She will be joined by Angela and Mike Rose of Spring Lake, who have walked in the shoes of caregivers of pediatric cancer patients, and their experience led them to finding a way to help other parents.
The Roses’ daughter, Tegan, was diagnosed with leukemia in March 2017. Angela said that although there are resources, many are only available in Grand Rapids, and they never went there to use them because of the distance from their home.
Angela said she’s felt there needed to be more resources along the Lakeshore, and she connected with Bluebird Cancer Retreats and its executive director, Renee Denslow, to create the Guardians of Gold group.
Everyone needs help in life, Mike added.
Prior to Tegan’s diagnosis, the Rose family supported a family friend who went through treatments for cancer. When Tegan was diagnosed, they were the first people Mike called. Having that family’s support helped calm Tegan during her treatments and answered questions he might not have asked medical professionals, Mike said.
Having someone who has walked in their shoes to turn to was “huge,” and it helped provide a peace and calmness because they gave a direction to turn, Angela said.
“This is another resource for people that maybe don’t have that close interaction to reach out and look for that answer or that help,” Mike said.
In their journey with Tegan’s treatments and with organizing the group, Mike said they’ve answered questions and formed friendships with people they met at hospitals, and this group will help further that.
During the monthly meeting, there will be a subject to discuss, but it will also be left open for caregivers to talk about what they’re experiencing and feeling. Angela said it’s OK if people prefer to attend meetings and sit quietly before they feel comfortable sharing.
Whether it’s being there to offer a hug or support with a fundraiser, Mike said the compassion of people wanting to help support others is “unbelievable.”
“We’re here to help,” Angela said.
