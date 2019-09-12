An incoming thunderstorm threatened Wednesday evening, but the community runners participating in the Grand Haven event for the Law Enforcement Torch Run made it back to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety offices just before the downpour.
The event is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Week to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics.
Spring Lake resident and Special Olympian Jacob Brye helped light the torch for the run. Brye also participated in the Holland event earlier in the day.
(0) comments
