The Momentum Center will continue its “Race & Racism Community Conversation Series” on Monday, Feb. 22, from 6:30-8 p.m.
The town hall includes a panel discussion on “Race & The Justice System.” It will focus specifically on mass incarceration and the school-to-prison pipeline, followed by an open question-and-answer period.
Speakers at the event will be Rik Stevenson, Nathan Jones and Timothy Steward.
Stevenson is an educator with more than 30 years of teaching experience in multiple institutions of higher education, including as adjunct professor at Grand Valley State University. He taught in the Area and Global Studies Department and Liberal Studies, and in the Brooks College of Interdisciplinary Studies. His talk will focus on “how racist attitudes fostered slave catching which, in turn, led to policing.” He will also speak to how the end of Reconstruction and the Convict Lease System were instrumental in the development of Jim Crow Laws and the criminalization of blackness.
“Racism is the fundamental reason that the prison system exists, as we know it today,” Stevenson said.
Jones, a learning coach at Escape Ministries, will use his personal experience to show one’s court system past should not define you. Working with Escape Ministries has shown Jones that “underlying racism feeds the school-to-prison pipeline.” He also said the “profiling and strict zero tolerance policies in schools do not address issues, but instead result in kids getting thrown out of schools and falling through the cracks.”
Steward, in his podcast “This is the Situation,” speaks from his diverse life experiences in a transparent, spiritual manner. He noted that he is “a recipient, not a victim of systemic racism.” He feels that “together we all must admit and expose how racist attitudes are relevant today and how our leader local and state officials should get on board with bringing about changing this problem.”
The town hall will be held via Zoom. Question-and-answer and breakout sessions will require the Zoom app. A Netflix documentary, “13th,” is suggested viewing prior to the event.
To register for the town hall, visit the Momentum Center website at momentumcentergh.org/town-hall-racism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.