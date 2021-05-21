The Momentum Center is continuing its current town hall series with its latest topic, Racism and the Justice System: Local Law Enforcement.
The meeting will be held virtually Monday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through GrandHaven Tribune All-Access.
Get access to ALL of our site and our brand new electronic edition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Access
|$9.99
|for 30 days
|One Year Access
|$119.88
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through GrandHaven Tribune All-Access.
Get access to ALL of our site and our brand new electronic edition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Access
|$9.99
|for 30 days
|One Year Access
|$119.88
|for 365 days
The Momentum Center is continuing its current town hall series with its latest topic, Racism and the Justice System: Local Law Enforcement.
The meeting will be held virtually Monday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(1) comment
Just because you think it, Ms Van Horssen doesn't make it a fact. To state that we have inherent racism that must be addressed is as phony as stating that we have 'implicit bias,' which means absolutely nothing. Are you saying that white people are racists? Is that it? Are LEO's who are white racist by their very nature of being white? What must we address to fit your 'view' of how we should think and act here in the TriCities? What is the core nugget that must be challenged and changed so every white person 'gets it right?'
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.