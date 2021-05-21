The Momentum Center is continuing its current town hall series with its latest topic, Racism and the Justice System: Local Law Enforcement.

The meeting will be held virtually Monday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Phosphorus
Just because you think it, Ms Van Horssen doesn't make it a fact. To state that we have inherent racism that must be addressed is as phony as stating that we have 'implicit bias,' which means absolutely nothing. Are you saying that white people are racists? Is that it? Are LEO's who are white racist by their very nature of being white? What must we address to fit your 'view' of how we should think and act here in the TriCities? What is the core nugget that must be challenged and changed so every white person 'gets it right?'

