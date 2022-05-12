The Momentum Center is hosting a virtual town hall this month that will focus on organizations confronting racism.
The (Anti) Racism Task Force town hall will be held via Zoom from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, May 23. It will include panelist presentations, a question-and-answer period, and community conversation by way of breakout discussion sessions.
Those who are interested in attending must register beforehand at momentumcentergh.org/town-hall-racism.
“This town hall will provide attendees with insight into the critical role organizations can play in confronting racism in our community and beyond,” said The Momentum Center’s Barbara Lee VanHorrsen.
The speaker panelists include Floyd Cook Jr., Karen Forbes and Kyle Williams.
Cook is a board member and membership chairperson of the Muskegon branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The NAACP works to promote equity and eliminate racial discrimination. He is also an education consultant, providing interactive learning presentations for students in upper elementary through college. Cook was formerly a lead instructor of a sociology course on racism in the United States at Muskegon Community College.
Forbes serves on the board of directors for Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative, supporting its vision of creating a healthy, united, inclusive, equitable and diverse community. The initiative organizes the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in Grand Haven. Forbes moved from Mexico to the United States in 2012 and is now co-owner of a business located on the east side of Grand Haven. She also serves on the city Grand Haven’s Human Relations Commission.
Williams is CEO and founder of A Long Talk, which fights for social justice and racial reconciliation. He has been a professional educator for more than 25 years. He currently leads a community-based elementary school in Washington, D.C., where he focuses on change and progress through educational empowerment. The Momentum Center has partnered with A Long Talk as a place where participants in town hall meetings can get more deeply involved in learning about racism and more engaged in having conversations with others about what they learn.
Suggested reading for the upcoming town hall is “The Black Tax” by Shawn D. Rochester.
